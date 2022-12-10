Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.