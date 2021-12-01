Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

