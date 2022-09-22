Cool start to fall in central Illinois; rain chance returns Friday

Thursday is the first day of autumn and it certainly will be feeling like it across central Illinois. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s. Normal high temperatures for the fall equinox are in the upper 70s. To make it feel even cooler, it will also be a breezy day with wind gusts around 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies today with no chance of rain.

Dry conditions with partly cloudy skies will continue for Thursday night. Get ready for a chilly one. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s across central Illinois. Not much wind though, so no wind chill factor to worry about. Normal low temperatures for the start of fall are in the low 50s.

Friday morning still looks dry, but isolated showers will return in the afternoon and continue for Friday night. The best chance of encountering one of these showers looks to be during the early evening hours. Don't cancel your Friday evening plans, but be aware that rain is a possibility. With lots of clouds and some rain around, high temperatures will only reach the low 60s Friday afternoon with a light breeze. Friday night will be warmer than Thursday night though with lows in the mid 50s. All rain will come to an end late Friday night and Saturday is looking like a dry day.