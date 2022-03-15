 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Central Illinois on track for spring weather conditions

  • 0

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days. 

Central Illinois will continue to be treated to spring-like conditions this week, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Thursday, with normal temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

NWS

This graphic from the National Weather Service at Lincoln shows expected conditions this week. 

Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the low 60s. 

Rain will return to the area beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday, the weather service said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News