Central Illinois on track for spring weather conditions

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Central Illinois will continue to be treated to spring-like conditions this week, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Thursday, with normal temperatures for Friday and Saturday.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the low 60s.
Rain will return to the area beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday, the weather service said.
These spring cleaning hacks from TikTok will leave your home sparkling
1. Clean your carpets with this tool from Amazon.
If you have long hair, pets, or both, your carpets are probably holding on to some pretty gnarly things. TikTok user @cleanhappyco shows just how much was hiding in the bedroom carpet by using the Magic Broom.
2. Clean your shower with dish soap.
TikTok creator @jessmapes tried out this TikTok cleaning house to keep her shower clean. A few brushes while you’re showering will keep your shower clean all the time.
@jessmapes If you aren’t doing this, you should be😊 #tiktokmademedoit #viral #cleaninghack #cleantok #dollartreefinds #diy #cheaptok #cheaptokhacks #SimsSelves ♬ Infinity - Jaymes Young
3. Clean these neglected spots once a month.
This spring is the perfect time to get into a cleaning routine like @neat.caroline. You might have forgotten about some of these spots you should be cleaning monthly.
@neat.caroline Here are some things in your home you should clean once a month! #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #hometips #cleaningtips #cleaninghack #homehacks #lifehacks #learnontiktok #fyp #cleaningschedule ♬ original sound - Neat Caroline