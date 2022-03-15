Central Illinois on track for spring weather conditions

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.

Central Illinois will continue to be treated to spring-like conditions this week, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Thursday, with normal temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the low 60s.

Rain will return to the area beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday, the weather service said.

