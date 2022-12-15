Central Illinois forecast features snow flurries

The main impact of scattered snow showers across the region will be reduced visibility at times, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Snow began to fall in downtown Bloomington on Thursday afternoon, but forecasts did not indicate that it would accumulate.
Lee Enterprises Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said parts of Central Illinois would experience scattered snow during their evening commute, particularly in the southeastern part of the region. Just a few snow flurries will linger by 8 p.m., and by 11 p.m., the region will temporarily dry out — until Friday morning, when flurries may continue.
There is good news: "We're talking about very light snow," Holiner said.
"It's probably going to be a situation where certainly going to be a cloudy day, and then occasionally there'll be a little bit of snow coming down, and then it'll stop, and then a little bit of snow, and it'll stop," he said. "That includes for the morning commute tomorrow."
Holiner said Friday morning's weather conditions could be dry or include light snow, but heavy snow is not expected.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for a swath of Central Illinois counties, including McLean, Logan, DeWitt, Woodford, Macon, Tazewell and Peoria.
