Bloomington-Normal residents urged to stay home as crews work to clear roads

BLOOMINGTON — Road conditions have improved since about a foot of snow was dumped Wednesday in the Twin Cities, but officials are still warning people to stay home.

A statement released around noon Thursday from the City of Bloomington said although most main routes are plowed and generally passable, several tough spots remain due to winds and snow drifting.

Areas of concern include Six Points Road, Fox Creek Road, Hamilton Road, Ireland Grove Road and Fort Jesse Road. The city said these roads are needing extra efforts to keep open.

Kevin Kothe, Bloomington public works director, told The Pantagraph that most main roads are pretty passable, but there are still spots that are snow-packed and icy. He added they didn't use much salt Wednesday, and have started using more Thursday.

He said crews have been able to get to some residential areas, but not very many as of Thursday morning. Kothe said they'll get to more that afternoon.

He described Thursday's road conditions as not ideal for driving. Kothe added they're still seeing cars get stuck, and that hampers their progress.

"We either have to help them get out or go around them and that can be a problem," he said, noting their plow trucks are big and can be a challenge to maneuver in some places.

"If people can, stay home. Travel is still hazardous," Kothe said. "Even though main roads are passable, don't go out if you don't have to.

"If you go out and get stuck, now you're in the way of progress and getting roads fully opened up."

The city noted it was another long work night for street laborers, and Kothe said he had to give his workers a ton of credit for their huge effort running snow operations.

"They're the real stars," he said. "Without their efforts, things wouldn't be as good as they are now."

Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, continued to call for people to stay home on Thursday.

"Pretty much all of the rural roads are blown over and drifted with snow, so they need to be plowed again," she said.

Heyworth was impassable everywhere Thursday morning, Beck said, adding roads running all directions are blowing over as the winds change.

Beck said tow trucks are "busy, busy" and they may not be able to respond for a long time if you get stuck.

First responders in the Twin Cities also had their hands full on Wednesday. Brad Park, community services officer for the Normal Police Department, said they responded to 30 motorist assists, as well as one reported crash with injuries. He said one person was checked out by Normal Fire Department paramedics, but did not require transport to a hospital.

A complete count of property-damage crashes occurring in Normal was not available Thursday morning.

Park advised drivers to proceed cautiously, and warned that a plowed road may still be slippery from ice.

He said they're seeing fewer cars get stuck Thursday, but they're still having trouble stopping in slushy road conditions.

Park thanked people who stayed home and made it easier for public works crews and emergency services to do their jobs.

Officer John Fermon, public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department, said officers have responded to more than 73 vehicle assists and five crashes since Wednesday. He added most people are just getting stuck in the snow.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

