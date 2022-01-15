Bloomington-Normal dusted with 1 inch of snow

BLOOMINGTON — For Bloomington’s Joseph Brock, the sight of fresh snow renews his spirit.

“It’s definitely an amazing reminder of the way that God made creation and the way that it works perfectly,” he told The Pantagraph while shoveling snow on Saturday morning.

He cleared about an inch of icy powder off his neighbor’s sidewalk and driveway down the block from his residence on Emerson Street in Bloomington.

Brock said of the snow: “It’s a reminder of the fury that we have in Christ, and that’s what makes it so special to me.”

Shoveling work doesn’t bother Brock. He said he likes the snow, and so does his wife.

“I can enjoy her enjoying it too,” he added.

Brock said his 1-year-old didn’t want to get out and play because the snow wasn’t that deep. But he’s looking forward to going sledding with his kid once more has accumulated.

Peoria’s totals ranged from 2 to 2.7 inches. Over to the east, Savoy accumulated less than half an inch.

The Bloomington family may just to have to wait a bit more before they toboggan their hearts out. There’s a 20% chance of snow during the day on Sunday in Bloomington, according to the NWS. That evening, probability of powdery precipitation goes up to 50%.

Sunday's high will bump up one degree from the day before. The night won't be as cold as the last, as the thermometer should only drop down to 20 degrees.

Meteorological predictions anticipate next week will remain cold and dry, with Tuesday netting a top high of 41 degrees.

Although Saturday temperatures remained below freezing, Brock said his family doesn’t plan on staying inside for the rest of the day. They plan on shopping.

“We gotta go back out into it,” Brock said.

