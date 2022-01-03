Bloomington-Normal crews clear snowy, icy roads

BLOOMINGTON — The Twin Cities are once again dusted with wintry precipitation.

Reports taken by the National Weather Service office in Lincoln show the town of Normal and the village of McLean recorded each 2 inches of snow.

“We were spared on this one as the heavier snow was to the north and west of us,” said City of Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.

Peoria took 4 inches of snow, and 6 inches fell farther west in Galesburg, said the NWS reports.

Kothe said in a telephone interview with The Pantagraph that staff were watching the storms on New Year’s Day. Cold rain turned to sleety mixes of freezing rain, he said, and it eventually turned to snowfall.

Trucks with salters and plows hit the streets by late afternoon Saturday, as they began to see icy buildup making them slick.

Kothe also said crews worked through Saturday evening to clear main routes, and the majority of work was done by midnight.

“We did have crews in overnight and we still have six out right now,” Kothe said late Sunday morning. He added there were still spots that crews were salting.

There are some areas on the far-east side Bloomington where snow is drifting back onto the roads, Kothe said. That includes parts of Fort Jesse Road.

He advised drivers to slow down, not follow other vehicles too closely and give themselves more stopping distance.

“Even though a road looks in good shape, there could be a little patch of ice,” he said, “so people need to be extra cautious when they drive.”

Sgt. Jeff Longfellow with the Normal Police Department echoed Kothe’s concerns. He said drivers should plan more time for getting to their destinations and to expect delays.

Longfellow also said they have taken four crash reports so far in 2022, and everything was related to the weather.

He said there were two collisions around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Fort Jesse Road that happened within four minutes of each other. The police sergeant said vehicles slid off the road and hit railroad equipment, but there was no interruption to railroad traffic.

The third crash was a fender bender just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Veterans Parkway at Von Maur Drive, Longfellow said.

He added a hit-and-run took place at 10:21 a.m. Sunday at Towanda Avenue and Hanson Street. Longfellow said the suspect vehicle was located, and officers are still working to identify its driver.

McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ian McWilliams told The Pantagraph there was a property-damage crash Saturday near Colfax.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes, the police sergeants told The Pantagraph.

Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando said in an emailed statement they responded to 11 crashes and assisted 63 drivers since noon on New Year's Day. It's unknown whether anyone was hurt.

The bitter cold is expected to linger in Bloomington-Normal until Tuesday, NWS forecasts predict, with that day's high climbing a bit above freezing to 37 degrees.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

