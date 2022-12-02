Big temperature changes and strong winds in central Illinois Friday and Friday night

Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast video.
Photos: Tornadoes wreck homes across South; 2 deaths reported
People walk through an area of destroyed structures in Flatwood, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. In Mississippi and Alabama, tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Friends and family pray outside a damaged mobile home, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Flatwood, Ala., the day after a severe storm swept through the area. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Police block off roads as cleanup begins on debris from a possible tornado that left two dead Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Flatwood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Friends and family survey damage to a house from a possible tornado Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Flatwood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
The contents of a kitchen from a destroyed mobile home is seen near Magnolia, Miss,. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after an apparent tornado passed through the area earlier that morning. (Matt Willamson/Enterprise-Journal via AP)
Matt Williamson
A damaged mobile home where two people died is seen in Flatwood, Ala., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Lightning brightens the evening sky in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Area residents were provided a light show as severe weather accompanied by some potential twisters affected parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A vehicle races along a Jackson, Miss., street as lightning streaks across the sky, Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
The Flatwood community center is seen damaged in Flatwood, Ala., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Part of Patti Beeker's house is damaged as a result of severe weather in the area, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. She woke her husband Steve just before a tree hit their house. Beeker quipped that she had been looking to renovate her kitchen, but not like this. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath from Tuesday's severe weather, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Wes Garner's residence is damaged by fallen trees which also destroyed his shed and caused a gas leak following from Tuesday night's severe weather, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath from Tuesday's severe weather, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Part of Patti Beeker's house is damaged as a result of severe weather in the area, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. She woke her husband Steve just before a tree hit their house. Beeker quipped that she had been looking to renovate her kitchen, but not like this. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Sagewood Apartments are damaged from Tuesday night's severe weather, with the roof of one building torn off and much the second level destroyed, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Sagewood Apartments is damaged from Tuesday night's severe weather, with the roof of one building torn off and much the second level destroyed, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Eutaw, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
National Weather Service members survey damage from a possible tornado that left two dead Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Flatwood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Family members console each other outside a damaged mobile home, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Flatwood, Ala., the day after a severe storm swept through the area. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
This photo provided by Craig Ceecee shows a tornado shelter opened by the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management agency on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. Ceecee, a meteorologist at Mississippi State University, said the shelter is located in a dome-shaped multipurpose facility capable of withstanding 250 mph winds. (Craig Ceecee via AP)
Craig Ceecee
