Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

