Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

