For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
