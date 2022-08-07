This evening in Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
