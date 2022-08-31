Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.