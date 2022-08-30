 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

