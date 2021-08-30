This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain …
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% ch…
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.