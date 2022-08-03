Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
