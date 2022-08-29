Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.