Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.