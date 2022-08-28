This evening in Bloomington: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
