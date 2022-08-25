For the drive home in Bloomington: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
