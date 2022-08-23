 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News