Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.