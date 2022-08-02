 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

