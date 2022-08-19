For the drive home in Bloomington: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
