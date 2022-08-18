Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.