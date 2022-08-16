This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
