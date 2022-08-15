This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degr…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for southwestern McLean County. Off and on showers and storms will continue.