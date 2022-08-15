Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.