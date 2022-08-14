Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.