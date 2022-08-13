This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
