Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
