Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards here.