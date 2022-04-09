Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.