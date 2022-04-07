 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

