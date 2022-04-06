This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
