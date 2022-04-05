Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.