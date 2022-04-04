 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News