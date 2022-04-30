Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
