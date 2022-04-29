This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…