Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…