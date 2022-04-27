Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
