Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

