This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Significant warm up Thursday for central and southern Illinois with lingering rain chances
Not too much rain today, but a better chance expected Thursday night. Already warming up, but looking even warmer for Friday. Track the rain and see how warm we'll get in our updated forecast.
