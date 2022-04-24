 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

