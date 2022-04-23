This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy. Partly cloudy skies early giving way to rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
