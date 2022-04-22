This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
