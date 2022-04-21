 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

