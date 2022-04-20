Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.