Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

