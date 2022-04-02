For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
