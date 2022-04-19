Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Very stormy Wednesday across central and southern Illinois with an increasing threat of severe weather
Flooding, hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all look possible in central and southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. See our latest forecast for everything you need to know to be prepared.
Though the greatest threat is behind us, there's still a chance for thunderstorms and possibly a severe storm to pop up until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. Here's the latest information.
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
While wind gusts will only be around 35 mph in the far southern part of the state, they could reach as high as 55 mph in portions of central Illinois. Here's when the strongest winds are expected.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We w…