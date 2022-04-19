 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News