Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.