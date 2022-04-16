 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News