Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.